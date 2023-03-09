Last Updated:

Satish Kaushik Dies At 66: Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut Offer Condolences

Satish Kaushik died on March 9. The news of his death was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher on social media.

Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik died on Thursday (March 9) due to a heart attack, according to reports. The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves and several celebrities and political figures took to social media to pay their condolences.

Anupam Kher broke the news of his best friend's untimely demise and said, "I know death is the ultimate truth of this world! "But I never thought in my dream that I would write this about my best friend #SatishKaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti! #Satish Kaushik #Friend 

Kangana Ranaut penned, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti." 

Satish Kaushik was 66 at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife and daughter. 

