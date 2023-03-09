Satish Kaushik Dies At 66: Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut Offer Condolences

Satish Kaushik died on Thursday (March 9) due to a heart attack, according to reports. The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves and several celebrities and political figures took to social media to pay their condolences.

Anupam Kher broke the news of his best friend's untimely demise and said, "I know death is the ultimate truth of this world! "But I never thought in my dream that I would write this about my best friend #SatishKaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti! #Satish Kaushik #Friend

Take a look at the post below:

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Kangana Ranaut penned, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."

Take a look at her tweet below:

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti.🙏 @satishkaushik2 pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd0M1f28 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 9, 2023

Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 9, 2023

Thank you for the cinema , thank you for the laughs … rest in peace Satish Kaushik ji …. 💔

My love and strength to the family … #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/uvcYt1eL4A — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 9, 2023

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Satish Kaushik. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/dEeCymXbZc — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) March 9, 2023

Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/JpZ6K2ETkr — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 9, 2023

Woke up to a very disturbing news. Satish Ji was like a best friend to me. I cannot explain how devastated I am at his sudden demise..heartbroken 💔 #SatishKaushik — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 9, 2023

What upsetting news. Our beloved #SatishKaushik ji has left for his heavenly abode 🙏🏻. My deepest condolences to the family. An artist and director par excellence , Satish ji has left us with great memories. Hungry for more , my heart shouts out “Calendar …Khaana Lao” 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/keFCFAQjk9 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 9, 2023

Satish Kaushik was 66 at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife and daughter.