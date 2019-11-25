'Satte Pe Satta' Remake: Farah Khan Clears The Air Amid Speculation

Is the remake of Satta Pe Satte going to be Farah Khan’s next movie? The rumour mills are abuzz that the choreographer-director's first film in five years would be a modern day adaptation of the Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini-multistarrer. Names of Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma are doing the rounds for the movie, while some reports have also claimed they have now dropped out of it. However, there has been no confirmation regarding anything related to the movie yet. Farah Khan now has said that there is no point reacting to the rumours since people have been speculating on its cast, title, storyline and more for too long. She, however, stated that she was up for a remake, something she looked down upon before, after becoming a mother.

When asked about the Satta Pe Satte remake in a recent interview with a media agency, Farah said that people had made their own story related to the remake, decided on the cast on it, and also those who had quit the project. She asserted that till no official confirmation was made from her end, any talk on the title and cast was mere ‘rumour and speculation’. The Main Hoon Na director felt there was no point even ‘refuting’ the reports going on it.

However, when asked about remakes in general, Farah, in the interview, said that she used to look down upon it earlier and used to wonder why people made remakes, but now she realises that it happens worldwide. Moreover, the Happy New Year director said now she believed that her kids would be able to watch the movies that she and her generation enjoyed then, if it is presented with an interesting spin and modernised according to today’s times. Farah added that motherhood had similar changed her life and her outlook in many ways.

She also said in the interview that her daughters are into chick flicks, but her son wants her to make a movie like Avengers. The Om Shanti Om director said her movies are children-friendly, courtesy the child in her. She said family values, songs and humour, play a part in her movies.

Farah Khan has not directed a film after Happy New Year in 2014. The movie was her biggest hit, entering the Rs 200-crore club. She will reportedly make her new movie under Rohit Shetty's banner.

When the Universe conspires to give u what you couldn’t even imagine ..excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest #RohitShetty .. together with the Lov we hav 4 Films,we will create “the Mother of All Entertainers”!Lov u Rohit♥️. @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/rMeKKoMmDW — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 7, 2019

