'Satyamev Jayate 2' Release Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge, Makers Issue Statement

The second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has created havoc in India and has forced several Bollywood films to postpone their release. The latest to is the action thriller Satyamev Jayate 2. The makers of the highly-anticipated film have released a statement informing about the date being pushed due to the ongoing pandemic and the safety of the ‘countrymen and patrons’ is their priority at the moment. Earlier the film was supposed to release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.

Satyamev Jayate sequel's release date postponed

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the statement that read, “In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen & patrons. Our film “Satyameva Jayate 2” will now release at a later date. Till then let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way. Jai Hind.”

The John Abraham starrer will feature him as a cop again but this time he will be fighting corruption in the city of Lucknow. According to the first look poster of the movie shared by John, the actor will be playing a double role. Besides John, the film will also feature Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, and Anup Soni in key roles

With the release date being pushed, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s another super hit film Mumbai Saga which was released in theatres during the starting of the year is set for a digital run. Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, given the sustained interest of audiences for action movies on their platform, he is hopeful people will enjoy Mumbai Saga. Mumbai Saga is an exciting addition to an already thrilling line-up on Amazon Prime Video, featuring some of the best stars in Bollywood," Subramaniam said in a statement. Abraham, who is thrilled to share the film with audiences across the globe, said he had a great time teaming up with Gupta for the third time.

(Image credit: TheJohnAbraham/ Instagram)