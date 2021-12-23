After witnessing smashing reviews and numbers t the box office, actor John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2, has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The giant streaming service announced about the same on Thursday on Twitter. A sequel to the 2018 hit of the same name, the film has been directed by Milap Zaveri and was released in theatres on November 25.

The film features John Abraham in a triple role while fighting for corruption in Lucknow. “Brace yourselves, this time witness 2x action, 2x entertainment, and 3x surprise. Watch #SatyamevaJayate2OnPrime now,” Amazon Prime Video tweeted. Satyameva Jayate 2 was produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. It also starred Divya Khosla Kumar. The action-thriller received a decent start of Rs 3.60 crore on its opening day, following which its collections have continued to drop.

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 releases on OTT

The film was released on OTT after four weeks of its theatrical release. Earlier, John who was delighted about the OTT release, told in a press statement that ‘I am delighted that Satyameva Jayate 2 will be exclusively available on Prime Video for movie lovers across the globe.”

Adding, he said, “Satyameva Jayate 2 is a special film for me as it’s a sequel to my hit film Satyameva Jayate. I thoroughly enjoyed working again with director Milap Zaveri and also loved working with other talented cast members of the film. We are thrilled to see the love and appreciation the film has received so far and now we are all geared up for its digital premiere hoping viewers to enjoy the action-packed entertainer from the comfort of their homes.”

Though the trade had expected the film to clock big numbers at the box office, Satyameva Jayate 2 opened to scathing reviews and ended its lifetime gross under Rs 15 crore. Meanwhile, on the professional front, John Abraham will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller Attack, scheduled to release in January 2022. The makers of the film had earlier released the film’s trailer that showed the actor in a commando mode.

