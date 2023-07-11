Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan Film Mints Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha is their second collaboration after the 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). However, the latest release has not been able to taste a similar box office success. After its June 29 release, Satyaprem Ki Katha emerged to be a slow grosser at the ticket window. But, due to lack of competition, it has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

2 things you need to know:

The Kartik Aaryan starrer is helmed by Marathi director Sameer Vidwans.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.

After July 12, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 will challenge Satyaprem Ki Katha at the box office.

Another Rs 100 crore movie for Kartik-Kiara

Satyaprem Ki Katha has finally entered the Rs 100 crore club. As per Sacnilk, the film hit the mark on June 10. On its opening day, the movie collected Rs 9.25 crore. After its Eid release, Satyaprem Ki Katha collected Rs 38.5 crore in the first weekend. It concluded its first week with a collection of Rs 53.21 crore.

(Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha | Image: The KartikAaryan/Twitter)

The film witnessed a dip in its collection after the first weekend, owing to the weekday. But the earnings remained steady. However, it picked up the pace on Saturday and Sunday, as new releases Neeyat and 72 Hoorain both fell flat. Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to bring in a revenue of Rs 1.75 crore at the box office on Tuesday, which will take its total to Rs 68.06 crore nett in India. Moreover, the film has grossed an additional Rs 21 crore worldwide. The makers shared that the film has collected Rs 100 crore in gross worldwide.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Satyaprem Ki Katha success

Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude as his latest release entered the Rs 100 crore club. He captioned the post, “Thank you for 100 cr ka love.” See the photo here.

(Kartik and Kiara's second film Satyaprem Ki Katha crossed Rs 100 crore globally | Image: TheAaryanKartik/Twitter)

It should be noted that Satyaprem Ki Katha isn’t the only film by the pair to have crossed the Rs 100 crore marker. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 265.5 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, the movie's collections are set to take a hit after Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 releases on July 12.