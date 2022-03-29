'Saugandh' Actor Shanthi Priya Announces Comeback To Films With Sarojini Naidu Biopic

Ramayan making a comeback and its stars like Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri getting popular again was one of the highlights of the COVID-19 pandemic,. While the 'Ram' joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, the 'Sita' had signed freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu's biopic.

While there have not been many updates about that film, it seems another film on the legendary freedom fighter is in the works. Another actor, known for her in the '90s, Shanthi Priya. is set to return to the big screens. The actor expressed her delight over receiving the opportunity to star in the movie.

Actor Shanthi Priya to star in Sarojini Naidu's biopic

Shanthi Priya shared that she did not have words to express the 'immense joy' she was feeling on signing the movie. She shared that she felt delighted to play the character the role of a 'strong and ambitious woman' who had played a big part in 'building this country, breaking barriers and challenging cultural thinking.'

The Saugandh star added that she would not leave any stone unturned to 'do justice' to the role of the freedom fighter, who had earned the title of the 'Nightingale of India.'

Shanthi added that she could not wait to showcase what she could bring out as an actor to portray such an important character.

The movie, as per a report on The Indian Express, will be directed by Vinay Chandra. The film was being produced by Charan Suvarna and Honey Chaudhary and co-produced by Hemant Gowda.

Shanthi Priya on the professional front

Shanthi Priya had shot to fame with her work in Tamil and Telugu films in the late '80s like Enga Ooru Pattukaran. She also starred in a Kannada film, apart from making her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the 1991 film Saugandh, which was also the debut of the 'Khiladi'.

She then starred in Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana, Phool Aur Angaar, Veerta, Meherbaan and Ikke Pe Ikka, which turned out to be her last Hindi film.

She then made her comeback to showbiz through TV through shows Aryamaan – Brahmaand Ka Yodha, Mata Ki Chowki - Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti and Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishna.