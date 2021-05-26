Sayani Gupta Says She Felt 'victorious' After Getting The First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group 18-45 started recently in the month of May and many celebrities took to Instagram after getting their first jabs to spread awareness and the importance of getting inoculated. The latest celebrity to join the list is Four More Shots Please actor Sayani Gupta who took to her social media handle and shared her experience of getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor also advised her followers to stay safe amidst the ongoing second wave of the disease in the country.

Sayani Gupta's latest Instagram post

Pagglait actor Sayani Gupta took to Instagram recently and shared her experience of getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She shared several pictures of the vaccination center and the long queue of people waiting to get jabbed. Sayani could be seen thoroughly protected in her pictures with double masking and a face shield and her caption read, "Got my first Dose of Vaccine Today! Felt the most victorious after finding a slot last night, thanks to my Mini alarm. Had taken an afternoon slot, and as expected, there was some waiting involved."

The actor also stated that it felt strange to be out in the company of humans after so long and to be generally out in the sun as well. Gupta further added, "Kept myself calm with some @yoyoma & #Bach. It went off smoothly and finally the loveliest surprised bump in with @pallo_j was the sweet cherry on top. We chatted about life and bid adieu to be reunited in a safer world soon. Hope you find your Vaccine Slots soon! Stay safe my lovelies! ❤️"

Fan reactions to Sayani's Instagram post

Sayani Gupta has a following of 632k people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 13k likes within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Jolly LLB 2 actor asked her to stay safe in the comments section, while some even questioned her about booking slots for the vaccination process. One of the comments on her post read, "Glad You Got Your First Dose, Will Be Glad When You Get The Second Dose!! I'm A Fan 🎥😊!!!!", while another follower stated, "Oh nice! Please do have PCM thrice a day with a gap of 6hrs. So, that you don't have a fever. Take care❤️."

Image - Sayani Gupta's Instagram Account

