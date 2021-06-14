'Scam 1992' Co-director Jai Mehta Alleges 'harassment' On Calls From App, Contacts Police

Scam 1992 co-director Jai Mehta, son of director Hansal Mehta, alleged harassment through phone calls from cab-hailing company Ola. The filmmaker alleged that he was pestered with calls to make 'payment', though he did not use the app. He even approached Mumbai Police.

Jai took to Twitter to tag Ola and allege that they were ‘harassing’ him by calling and 'talking extremely rudely'. "That too for some Ola Money account that does not even belong to me," wrote Jai, claiming that the woman was using words like, “paisa dene ko nahi hota hai kya aap log ko? Agar aukaat nahi hai toh mat use karo na!”

He stated that the 'funny thing' was that he did not use Ola or its wallet. She stated that he did not have a clue on what the lady was talking about, but still had received '50 calls in 5 minutes.'

Funny thing about this engagement, I don’t even use @Olacabs or Ola Money! I have no idea what the lady is talking about. She’s called my 50 times in the last 5 minutes. Here’s an example. This is harassment! @MumbaiPolice

Here’s an example. pic.twitter.com/GBgkYh1Etj — Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) June 14, 2021

He stated that he was being called incessantly since morning, and later shared the audio clip of his 60th interaction, where a woman was seen talking to the company's executive.

The latter was heard saying, "I have not told anywhere that send me the money." When asked to answer from where she was calling and who gave them their number, she refused to share the details and said, “Why should I tell you?”

The executive stated that dues of over Rs 1200 was pending. She is heard saying, ‘It was here. So I called and asked." She also said, “Ma’am just tell if you want to make the payment or not” and when probed further, she disconnected the call.

Here is a recording of the way your representative spoke to us @olamoney_in @Olacabs pic.twitter.com/KIv9KfbiOS — Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) June 14, 2021

While OlaMoney responded and 'regretted the inconvenience', they asked him to send the details of his account. Jai once again reiterated that he did not have any account with the company.

Exactly! I don’t even use OLA! They’ve been calling me incessantly since morning and speaking extremely rudely. I’ve attached an audio file in the thread of my 60th interaction with the lady. The voice on the phone is @disharin — Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jai Mehta was credited as a director along with Hansal Mehta on Scam 1992. The series, starring Pratik Gandhi, has been among the popular shows in the past two years and also featured in a list by IMDb recently. He has also worked on ventures like Gangs of Wasseypur, Shahid, Aligarh, among others, as assistant director and other roles.

