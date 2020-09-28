'Scam 1992' traces ‘The Harshad Mehta story’, teaser & streaming date out

Ventures on con artists and financial crimes have been common in the film industry, but ones based on real-life scams like Special 26 are comparatively lesser. Now, Hansal Mehta is coming with a series on the controversial scam masterminded by Harshad Mehta in 1992. Titled Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, the makers have unveiled the teaser and announced that it will be streaming from October on Sony LIV.

Scam 1992 to stream from October 9

Hansal Mehta shared a video to announce the venture’s release date. In the video, a character played by Sharib Hashmi is seen sharing details about the fraud with a journalist, claiming that Rs 500 crore was missing from the accounts of State Bank of India. When asked who had committed the fraud, he nervously takes the name of Harshad Mehta.

The teaser then features visuals of the stock from the Bombay Stock Exchange, in a Wolf of Wall Street-esque setting, among other locations and newspaper headlines terming it ‘India’s biggest scam’ and more.

Shahid fame director Hansal Mehta described the story of Harshad Mehta, as one who ‘single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall.’

SCAM 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story | Streaming From 09-10-20



Real Scam of 1992

The story traces the Bombay Stock Exchange scam of the year 1992 in which Harshad Mehta had manipulated bank receipts and stamp papers of public sector banks, frauding them of over Rs 1000 crores and causing a market crash. He had been imprisoned in the same year till his death in 2001.

The scam had led to reforms in the security and financial structure of the country. The series is based on Debashis Basu & Sucheta Dalal’s book The Scam.

The lead character is played by Pratik Gandhi, while the cast also features Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, among others.

