Shankar Mahadevan Reacts To Fake 'like' Scam, Says 'What Do I Gain When I Know It’s Fake?'

Shankar Mahadevan has been keeping himself busy amidst the pandemic. He has also been active in raising funds for musicians affected by the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview, he talked about the lockdown conditions, its effects on the music industry and also expressed his views on the fake 'like' scam.

Shankar Mahadevan expresses his views on the fake 'like' scam

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan opened up about the fake 'like' scam which swept the Bollywood industry. While the singer agreed that with the current situation, online live concerts are the best way to carry out one's work, he was upset about the concept of buying fake likes. Talking about music companies, he questioned whether it was "humanly possible" to buy a million likes on the internet in a day.

Shankar Mahadevan also expressed his surprise at the concept and exclaimed someone should explain it to him how it worked and how was this even possible. He questioned the morality behind the action saying how does a person gain by such an act when in their hearts they know it is "fake". Talking about himself, he said that he cannot do anything that is "not pure music".

Shankar Mahadevan had also opened up about the debates on nepotism in the music industry. His two sons, Sidharth and Shivam are also part of the same profession. He said that he is staying away from the debate consciously but his sons have to get work through their capabilities and talent. They cannot work from under his "shadow" and no one would even offer them work if they are not good enough.

For the unversed, Sidharth has voiced songs like 'Zinda' from Bhag Mikha Bhag, 'Nachde Ne Sare' from Bar Bar Dekho, 'Teen Gawah Hain Ishq Ke' from Mirziya, 'Hulla Re' from 2 States, 'Pehli Bar' from Dil Dhadakne Do and many more. He also received BIG Star Most Entertaining Singer (Male) for Zinda and Filmfare's RD Burman Award. On the other hand, Shivam has to his credits songs from the movie Katyar Kaljat Ghusali and 'Bande Hai Hum Uske' from Dhoom 3.

