Scam 1992's Shreya Dhanwanthary Shares Photo Of Her "first Adult Purchase"

Indian actress and author Shreya Dhanwanthary, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime video web series Scam 1992, recently shared a photo on her Twitter account announcing the first 'adult purchase' she's made. The actress shared a photo of a new refrigerator which she seemingly recently purchased with her own money, introducing it to her followers on Twitter and naming it, "Shiny Dhanwanthary". The hilarious new tweet by the actress received a number of responses on Twitter. Take a look at Shreya Dhanwanthary's Twitter post below.

Fans react to Shreya Dhanwanthary's Twitter post

Shreya Dhanwanthary's latest tweet prompted a number of responses from fans. Music composer Mahesh Shankar, who worked with Dhanwanthary on the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, also responded to the tweet with a hilarious pun on Dhanwanthary's name spelling it "DontWantARe" along with "frigerator" and then adding another funny take on her name.

Many of Shreya's fans also tweeted in response congratulating the actress on her recent purchase while others tweeted back calling the post "cute". Some fans simply responded with heart emojis showing the actress some love. Take a look at some of the tweets in response to Shreya Dhanwanthary's recent purchase below.

Shreya Dhanwanthary's movies and more

Shreya Dhanwanthary made her acting debut with the Telugu film Josh in 2009. In 2010, she was offered a role in the Telugu coming-of-age musical drama film Sneha Geetham in which she played a lead role. Shreya made her Bollywood debut with the crime drama film Why Cheat India along with Emraan Hashmi, in 2019. Shreya is also an author and released her book titled Fade To White, in 2016. The book is of the fiction genre and was about, "Three people whose life, as they know it, shatters after a traumatic event. Three people who are trying to find a new beginning - a beginning away from their darkness. Three people who want to fade to white.". Shreya Dhanwanthary was also a part of the Indian web series Scam 1992 in which the actress played the role of Sucheta Dalal. The actress is all set to appear next in the Amazon Prime web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The web series will also feature Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina and Tina Desai in the lead roles.