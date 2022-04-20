'Selfiee': Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Cut Cake As They Announce Schedule Wrap; Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was currently busy shooting for his forthcoming film, Selfiee, with Emraan Hashmi has completed a schedule wrap on April 20, 2021. The film is set to be Akshay and Emraan's debut collaboration, and it is billed as an entertainer that would have plenty of humour and emotions. Apart from the duo, the upcoming movie also stars Nushrratt Bharucha and Diana Penty.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi announce Selfiee schedule wrap

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Varindar Chawla features a small cake cutting ceremony post the schedule wrap of Selfiee. In the clip, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi could be seen cutting a cake along with the crew members. The caption written with the video read, "Schedule wrap for #AkshayKumar on the sets of #Selfiee!" The clip sees the Bachchhan Paandey actor donning a black-coloured oversized sweatshirt, while Emraan was decked up in a police uniform. Watch the video here:

Earlier, this year, Akshay and Emraan Hashmi had announced Selfiee on their respective social media handles. Kumar took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a picture with Hashmi and captioned it, "Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey have we slayed this selfie game or what?@therealemraan."

Selfiee Teaser

While announcing the project, Akshay even dropped an intriguing teaser from his forthcoming film. He wrote, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!” The teaser showed Akshay Kumar playing an instrument as dancers gather around him. Soon he is joined by Emraan Hashmi who tries to click a selfie with him. Watch here:

Earlier, Emraan Hashmi had also shared how humbled he is to share the screen space with Akshay. Sharing the teaser, he captioned it, "Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!"

More about Selfiee

Helmed by Raj Mehta, who also directed Good Newwz, Selfiee is touted to be the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving Licence. Akshay also has many films lined up in his kitty including Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and OMG 2.

