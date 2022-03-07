Shaan Pays Tearful Tribute To Late Mother On Her Birth Anniversary; 'Until We Meet Again'

Singer Shaan went through a tumultuous phase in his life earlier this year after his mother, Sonali Mukherjee, passed away in her sleep peacefully. The singer had talked about his grief in a social media post as he said his final goodbye to his mother. Several celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Salim Merchant, Akriti Kakkar and more sent their heartfelt condolences to the singer and his family.

Almost two months after his mother's demise, the Tanha Dil singer to his Instagram to remember his mother on her birth anniversary. The singer also penned a beautiful note which moved the fans.

Shaan remembers mother on her birth anniversary

Taking to his Instagram on March 7, the 49-year-old actor shared pictures of his mother and began writing, ''It’s my Maa’s Birthday today .. She has more than let us feel her presence and told us She’s in her Happy Place,'' he also made light of the situation by adding, ''where she can walk freely, eat her cake ( being diabetic we would not let her ) and maybe this birthday .. celebrate it with Dad .. after 36 years ..'' The singer ended the note by writing, ''Until we meet again .. Happy Birthday My Mishti Maa''.

Fans and celebrities alike sent their condolences to Shaan's mother as musician Salim Merchant commented, ''She blesses us all from above'' while another wrote, 'Happy to share this day with her sir. She's smiling from stars. Happy Birthday to her''.

Earlier, the singer shared a glimpse into his grief after his mother's death. Sharing unseen pictures of his mother, Shaan began, ''My Maa !!! No one like her ..Grief is personal ..But what I can share is what I learnt from her.'' He talked about her teachings and her guidance that allowed him to grow as a singer and as a person.

He continued, ''The Strength that A sweet smile, kind eyes, and soft spoken positive encouragement can give .. no intelligent advice, intellectual teachings, profound quotes can compare with''. He concluded the note by adding, ''You can do a lot more good when you don’t over do it. Just by keeping it simple. That was her Style:))''