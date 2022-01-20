Shaan Mourns Demise Of Mother Sonali Mukherjee; 'A Huge Loss For Us All'

Tanha Dil singer Shaan took to social media to convey the unfortunate news of his mother's demise on January 20. The singer's wife Radhika Mukherjee also shared the news on her social media handle with the caption, ''OM SHANTI OM''. Singer Kailash Kher, actor Tiger Shroff, Salim Merchant and several other notable personalities extended their condolences to the singer and his family.

Taking to his Instagram on January 20, the 49-year-old singer informed his followers of the passing of his mother Sonali Mukherjee. The post read, ''We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the demise of our mother Mrs Sonali Mukherjee. She passed away peacefully in her sleep.'' Shaan described his late mother as a "kind soul, great human being and a loving mother."

He concluded his message by saying, ''It is a huge loss for us all. While we try and say our last goodbyes, we would like you to keep COVID restrictions in mind and humbly request you to keep her in your prayers.''

Celebrities condole the passing away of Shaan's mother

Actor Tiger Shroff commented, ''condolences to the family sir she is happy and healthy where she is (sic).'' Musician Salim Merchant wrote, ''Oum Shanti. Heartfelt condolences bro. She was such a wonderful human being & a great mother (sic)''

On the other hand, Akriti Kakkar sent her condolences by commenting, ''I’m speechless 😭 Her ever smiling face is not leaving my mind .. her unconditional love will always always remain and make her presence felt… I’m so so sorry (sic)''

Singer Kailash Kher was the first to break the news to the fans as he took to his Twitter to offer his condolences. He tweeted, ''Shaan's mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our brother Shaan's family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal prayers. (sic)"

For the unversed, Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee was also a singer. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2016, Shaan credited his mother for his career and revealed that his mother raised him and his sister alone after the passing of his father in 1986.

(Image: @singer_shaan/Instagram)