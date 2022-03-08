'Shabaash Mithu': Taapsee Pannu Unveils 1st Poster Of Mithali Raj's Unheard Story

The Indian women's cricket team is currently showcasing a great performance in the Women's World Cup 2022. While Bharat Ratna awardee Mithali Raj is acing her role as the team's captain, Taapsee Pannu is set to bring her unheard story to the big screens. On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, Taapsee Pannu hailed Mithali Raj and also shared the first poster of the upcoming film Shabaash Mithu.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee Pannu recently unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The Pink star will portray the role of Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj in the latter's biopic. The poster saw Tapsee as Mithali Raj lifting her bat and helmet before an crowd-filled stadium.

The makers did not reveal the film's release date as the poster read, "COMING SOON". Sharing the poster, Taapsee Pannu penned that Mithali Raj is an inspiration to millions of people like her. She further mentioned that on Women's Day today, she is cheering for the women who broke stereotypes.

The actor wrote, "She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to Break The Bias."

This is not the first time Taapsee Pannu has celebrated Mithali Raj and her achievements. Last year in November, Mithali Raj became India's first women cricketer to be bestowed with Khel Ratna and Taapsee Pannu was in awe of her. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu cheered for Mithali Raj and shared a video of her receiving the honour.

In the caption, she wrote, "Just by hearing this exhaustively long introduction of her accolades...I feel she deserves a full-fledged series on her, not just a film! One of many firsts u achieved. First Woman In Blue, to get a Khel Ratna and yet again u open doors for many more."

More about Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu is helmed by Srijit Mukherji, while Viacom18 Studios is bankrolling it. The filming of the movie began in April 2019 and ended by November 2021. Many portions of the film were reportedly shot in Lord's cricket ground in London.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee