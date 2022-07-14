'Shabaash Mithu': Mithali Raj Calls Biopic An 'emotional Ride'; Lauds Tapsee's Performance

Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu with which she is set to bring the untold story of former Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj. The upcoming biopic is a sports drama which will showcase the struggle-filled life of Mithali Raj, who defied all odds and became an international cricketer.

While the makers of the film have fueled fans' excitement as the movie inches closer to its theatrical release, the former skipper recently conducted an "Ask Mithu" session on Twitter and opened up about the upcoming film and Taapsee Pannu's performance.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Mithali Raj recently conducted an "Ask Mithu" session in which she answered fans' questions regarding the forthcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The former skipper also mentioned how the film has been an emotional ride for her and lauded Taapsee Pannu for playing her in the movie.

As a fan asked Mithali Raj to "Say Something About ShabaashMithu Movie & @taapsee," she replied, "Reminiscing my life journey through ShabaashMithu has been an emotional ride for me."

"The way @taapsee has played the role is beyond exceptional!" she added. When another one asked why she should watch Shabaash Mithu, Mithali Raj answered, "Many times in life people need a little push and motivation to pursue their dreams. I'm hoping watching the film, many people will take their first step towards it."

A Twitter user asked Mithali Raj about Inayat's performance, who plays her younger role in the film. Talking about Inayat, Taapse wrote, "First, thank you for showing support by going to watch the film. Inayat is a little ball of fire, full of energy and cuteness . She is a great artist."

"You will love her in the film," she further ensured her fans.

More about Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu is helmed by Srijit Mukherji, while Viacom18 Studios is bankrolling it. The makers began filming the movie in April 2019 and shooting was completed by November 2021. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 15 and will see Taapsee Pannu portray Mithali Raj on screens.

(Image: @taapsee/Instagram)