Shahid Kapoor And Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next Tentatively Titled 'Bloody Daddy'?

Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar are currently shooting for their next film together. Fans have been speculating what the film will be all about and if it will get a digital or theatrical release. As per Pinkvilla reports, the film is being shot for the big screen and also revealed the tentative title of the upcoming project, which is Bloody Daddy. Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar are reportedly working together on a new project and as per Pinkvilla, the film will tentatively be titled Bloody Daddy. The actors began the shoot for the film in Abu Dhabi in November and the source mentioned that the film was conceptualised from day one as a 'big scale action thriller'. They also stated that if the first film does well, it could become a franchise and be something along the lines of Taken. They also mentioned that the film would release in the second half of 2022 and would also feature Katrina Kaif, but the news is not confirmed yet. Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier posted a picture of himself and Kapoor enjoying a laugh together and promised that the film would be a 'crazy, quirky, mad ride'. He penned down a caption as he wrote, "Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs 🎥"

Shahid Kapoor is currently all-set for the release of Jersey, which will hit the big screens on December 31, 2021. The film will be helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who was also the director of the original Telugu film. The story of the film will be all about a failed cricketer who struggles to buy his son a jersey. The trailer of the film has the audience believing in the power of dreams. Jersey will also see Mrunal Thakur take on a pivotal role opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time.

