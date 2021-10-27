Shahid Kapoor & Amrita Rao's 'Ishq Vishk' To Get A Sequel; Script 'under Development'

The highly-anticipated sequel, Ishq Vishk 2 is back on the track. According to a report by Pinkvilla, producer Ramesh Taurani is 'extremely excited' about his new project. The report suggests that the script for the film is already under development. Padmaavat star Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with the 2003's coming-of-age romance comedy-drama titled Ishq Vishk. The actor rose to fame overnight and he was widely praised for his acting skills and his pairing with Amrita Rao.

Shahid Kapoor's Rom-com 'Ishq Vishk 2' in works?

As per the report by Pinkvilla, a source revealed that producer Ramesh Taurani is 'extremely excited about Ishq Vishk.' The source said his writers have already begun work on the script and the development of the much-awaited sequel and several other projects were halted due to the COVID pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The report suggests the work on the second part has begun once again and Taurani will 'start looking for a director and the actors as soon as the final script is locked.'

Along with Shahid and Amrita, the film also starred Vishal Malhotra, Shenaz Treasury, Neelima Azeem, and Satish Shah, among many others. The film revolves around Rajiv and Payal who are childhood friends. While Payal is in love with Rajiv, it takes him a bit longer to return her feelings. After the successful hit, the duo came together for three other projects including Sooraj Barjatya's directorial venture, Vivah, Mahesh Manjrekar's comedy-drama, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, and John Matthew Matthan's directorial Shikhar.

Shahid to portray Brigadier Balsara in upcoming film 'Bull'

Furthermore, Shahid will be teaming up with Bhushan Kumar for an upcoming action film titled Bull, which is inspired by real-life events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Set in the 1980s, the film is helmed by debutante director Aditya Nimbalkar and will showcase the Kabir Singh star clad in an Indian Army uniform. It is bankrolled by T-Series along with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Meanwhile, Taurani’s recent release horror-comedy drama Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The film received an encouraging response from the audience as well as critics. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Taurani had earlier confirmed the development on Bhoot Police 2. He asserted that the makers are 'definitely planning a sequel' to Bhoot Police. He said that the audience is 'enjoying the first part' and thus, he is 'looking forward to taking it forward with the team.'

