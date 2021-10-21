Shahid Kapoor To Star In Bhushan Kumar's 'Bull' Inspired By Life Of Brigadier Bulsara

Shahid Kapoor will be collaborating with Bhushan Kumar for an upcoming action film titled Bull, inspired by real-life events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Set in the 1980s, the movie is being helmed by debutante director Aditya Nimbalkar and will showcase the Kabir Singh star clad in an Indian Army uniform. The movie is being bankrolled by T-Series along with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Expressing excitement about the project, Shahid stated that it's a privilege to be helming the role of a paratrooper who leads his team through a "historic and selfless mission", which has now become legendary for its "precision and bravado". He further expressed gratitude for the exhilarating role. The movie will hit the floors sometime in 2022.

Shahid Kapoor to star in action film Bull

T-series managing director Bhushan Kumar also mentioned that the audience will witness an action extravaganza from their second collaboration with the actor. Producer Garima Mehta also stated that the story will celebrate soldiers, while Butala mentioned that the movie pays homage to the men in uniforms who put themselves through unimaginable ordeals to "guard this great nation's sovereignty". He also revealed that Kapoor will be seen in an exciting avatar.

For the unversed, Bull will trace the events of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara's life, the man who led 'Operation Cactus' in the Maldives. The Maldivian forces were aided by their Indian counterparts to take back the charge of their country after a coup attempt was made by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and his men along with one of Sri Lanka's Tamil secessionist organisation mercenaries.

What's on Shahid Kapoor's work front?

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his sports drama, Jersey. The film will hit the big screen in December and will see the actor step into the shoes of a cricketer. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film comes as a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title and stars Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he will also be making his OTT debut with The Family Man director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. His OTT debut project also stars Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

