Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored celebs on social media. From sharing loved-up pictures with each other to indulging in hilarious social media banter, the two stars always manage to shell out some major couple goals for their fans.

Keeping up with the trajectory, Mira Rajput recently headed to her social media handle and treated fans with an adorable video where she is seen dancing with her husband Shahid Kapoor. As soon as the post came online, fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple's chemistry.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput dance with each other

On Wednesday, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring herself and Shahid Kapoor. In the video, Mira is seen donning a yellow ethnic suit, while Shahid sported a formal look. The Jersey actor and his wife are seen dancing their hearts out at the latter’s parent's marriage anniversary.

Sharing the video, Mira penned a heartfelt caption that read, "I think I wanna marry you! (red heart emoji) Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram (flower emoji) You guys make us believe in everlasting love (red heart emoji)."

Here, take a look at the post:

The moment fans saw the post, they jumped into the comments section and dropped sweet comments for the couple. One of the users wrote, "Omg so freaking cute" and another wrote, "This is so wholesome to watch." While the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recreate DDLJ's train scene

Earlier, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with an unseen pic where she is seen re-enacting DDLJ's iconic train with Shahid. In the first picture, Mira is seen posing while sitting on a train. The next photo features Mira and Shahid's DDLJ moment where Shahid is seen holding his ladylove's hand as she is about to get on the train. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote in the caption, "Acting chill // also cheesy 🇨🇭."

Take a look: