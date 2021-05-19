Shahid Kapoor And Sujoy Ghosh To Collaborate For A Feature Film: Report

Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh are reportedly teaming up for a movie together. This will mark the duo's first-time collaboration for a feature film. According to a recent report, the deal is sealed and preparations are underway for the same, and speculations are rife about the film's genre and story.

Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh to work together for the first time

Shahid Kapoor currently has a bunch of promising releases lined up for him. The actor wrapped up filming for Jersey, the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name starring actor Nani. He has also inked a deal with director duo Raj & DK for a web series to be released on Amazon Prime Video. The actor completed the filming for the same from February to April 2021 before moving on to the next film with Sujoy Ghosh. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the Kabir Singh actor said that Shahid has liked the script for the Sujoy Ghosh film and it is likely to go on floors this year itself if all things fall into place.

Sujoy Ghosh is synonymous with making mystery thriller movies like Kahaani, Badla, etc. He has also directed a Bengali short film Ahalya starring Radhika Apte and Soumitra Chatterjee. The details such as the genre and the story of the film are still under wraps, but if we go by the track record of the director, it might as well be yet another thriller offering. The dates for the filming are not yet locked in owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This movie with Sujoy Ghosh will be the Phata Poster Nikla Hero actor's next big-screen project after the upcoming movie Jersey.

The report further added that after working with Sujoy, Shahid will move on to the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Karna which is an epic produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Prior to the offer by Sujoy Ghosh, he rejected quite a few projects that he didn't find to his liking. Shahid is also in talks to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in a yet-untitled film by Ashwini Yardi. However, he is waiting for the final draft of the film's script before giving the nod.

(Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram)

