Shahid Kapoor And Vijay Sethupathi To Star In Parallel Roles For An Upcoming Web Series

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will share the screen in Amazon Prime's upcoming untitled series. The series will be helmed by Raj and DK, who recently completed the shooting of the second season of The Family Man. The show will mark the OTT debut of Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor.

According to a report by Yahoo, sources revealed that Shahid and Vijay will be seen in parallel roles. It was also revealed that the plot of the show will be about two men whose lives intersect in an unexpected manner. Furthermore, the sources added that nothing like this has ever been done in India for the OTT platform. In the end, the sources said that the stories of Shahid and Vijay will be separate in most of the plot.

Interestingly, Raj and DK also added Samantha Akkineni in the second season of The Family Man. It is believed that she is going to play a role opposite of Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man. It seems like Raj and DK are trying to blur lines between Bollywood stars and regional cinema stars with OTT platform content.

In other reports, sources also revealed that Shahid asked for a hefty amount of Rs. 40 crores for the whole first season of the show and even mentioned a hike if the show gets renewed for a second season. As of now, the show is planned to be divided into three seasons. Furthermore, the source added that Vijay Sethupathi has not put a clause and instead asked for Rs. 55 crores for his role straight away. The sources further claimed that Vijay will get a larger sum as compared to Shahid as he is a megastar from South Indian cinema. In the end, the source said that the makers have agreed on this deal. However, unlike Shahid, there is no agreement to hike the price for Vijay in the second season till now.

Image Credits: Shahid Kapoor/ Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram