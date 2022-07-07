Shahid Kapoor Calls Wife Mira Rajput 'a Survivor' In Hilarious Anniversary Post For Her

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's intimate wedding was one of the most talked-about affairs of 2015. The couple met in an arranged setting and amazed their fans by announcing their marriage that took place in the presence of their close family and friends. The two are now parents to a daughter Misha and a son Zain and never fail to give away major couple goals. As the couple is celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary today, the Jersey star penned a hilarious note for his wife.

Both Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to wow their fans with their adorable photos and videos. The couple often takes to their Instagram handles to share their loved-up pictures. As they completed seven years of their married life, Shahid Kapoor took to his IG and shared a hilarious post for his wife.

The Kabir Singh star shared a selfie with Mira Kapoor. In the picture, the actor looked dapper in a beige t-shirt, while Mira Rajput could be seen sporting a yellow puffer jacket. Sharing the photo, Shahid Kapoor called his wife a "survivor" and also added the song Survivor. In the caption, he hailed Mira Rajput for being with him for the past seven years and wrote, "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND."

On the other hand, Mira Rajput also shared a loved-up picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor. In the photo, the couple could be seen relaxing on a wooden recliner while they were on a vacation. While Mira Rajput stunned in a black jacket and blue jeans, Shahid Kapoor donned a grey pullover on khakhi pants. Sharing the picture, she penned a heartfelt note that read, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and then son Zain in 2018. Despite his busy schedule, Shahid Kapoor never fails to make time for his family and go on vacations.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor