Shahid Kapoor Completes 20 Years In Industry, Wife Mira Rajput Throws Grand Party

Shahid Kapoor made his debut with Ishq Vishq in 2003. Recently, he completed 20 years in the Bollywood industry. On the special occasion, his wife Mira Rajput threw a grand bash for him.

Mira took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of the party's decoration. In the photo, a photo frame featuring Shahid's photo was kept in the hall. The background was decorated with a huge-sized camera reel. "Celebrating Glorious Years" was written on the wall. The decor also featured a 20-number stand which was illuminated with yellow light bulbs.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Mira thanked the event management agency for making her day 'even more special'. She wrote, "Thank you @dohremico for always coming through and making this special day even more special." The official Instagram page of the agency reshared the post on their story and wrote, "We are forever grateful for the trust you have placed in us and for letting us be a part of this milestone celebration. Thank you @mira.kapoor." Take a look at the photo below:

More about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had an arranged marriage. They tied the knot in 2015. While Kapoor is a Bombay boy, Mira hails from Delhi. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016. They named her Misha Kapoor. After two years, they welcomed a baby boy, Zain Kapoor, in 2018. They previously lived in a flat in Juhu, Mumbai. In 2022, they shifted to the actor's duplex in Worli.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the director duo Raj and DK's directorial Farzi. This project marked the actor's digital debut. Now, he is gearing up for his upcoming film Bloody Daddy. The film is an Indian spin-off of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights). The makers of the film released its first poster on April 12.