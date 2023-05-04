Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Enjoy Sunset Together From Balcony; Fans React

Shahid Kapoor is a regular in sharing updates from his life with fans. Recently, the actor took to social media to share a picture with his wife, Mira Rajput. The couple shifted to their new home in the Worli area of Mumbai a few months back.

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his new home overlooking the sea. In the picture, Shahid can be seen with his arm around his wife, Mira as they look at the setting sun. Mira sported a green t-shirt with blue denim jeans in the picture, while Shahid donned a casual look in a checkered shirt and white pants. Shahid captioned the post, “Some things are written for you and you know you are blessed to have em !”

Fans react to Shahid’s post

As soon as the Kabir Singh actor posted the photo, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section to compliment the couple. One of the users commented, “slay couple ho yaar”. Another comment on the post read, “What a lovely pair🦶🏻”. Other users wrote, “My favourite two”, “A house like this is just ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Talking about the caption, fans of the actor wrote, "The caption ❤️" and another comment read, "Caption! *dying*💀😍."

Shahid Kapoor family

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. It was an arranged marriage. Mira hails from Delhi. They welcomed their first child, Misha Kapoor, in 2016. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with their son Zain Kapoor in 2018. Shahid and Mira previously resided in a flat in Mumbai’s Juhu. The 42-year-old actor shifted with his family to his new duplex house in Worli in 2022.

Shahid Kapoor work

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 series Farzi. The series was directed by director duo Raj & DK and marked the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor. The actor will be seen next in the upcoming film Bloody Daddy. The makers of the film released Bloody Daddy's first poster on April 12. The film is an Indian adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights). Shahid Kapoor will also star in Dinesh Vijan's untitled project opposite Kriti Sanon.