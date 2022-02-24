Shahid Kapoor Enjoys 'work Day' With Wife Mira Rajput As Latter Surprises Him On Sets; See

Just a day ahead of his birthday, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a happening day at work. It so happened that his wife Mira Rajput visited his shoot set on Thursday, February 24. The Kabir Singh actor took to social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his workday.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turn work buddies

In the picture shared by Shahid, the Jersey star's back can be seen facing the camera as he looks at wifey Mira. While Shahid has opted for a spotless white sweatshirt, on the other hand, Mira Rajput's off-duty look includes a casual top matched with a comfy jacket. The mother of two shares an infectious smile as gazes at husband Shahid. While sharing the photo online, Shahid Kapoor hailed Mira as his "buddy at work" before finishing the caption with a kissing emoticon. Check out Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram story below:

As soon as the picture caught the attention of Rajput, she quickly re-shared it on her profile. However, she added a quirky honey jar emoticon to complete her post. Take a look at the photo here:

In addition to this, Shahid Kapoor also shared a stunning mirror selfie of himself from his happening work day. While doing so, the actor accompanied his latest photo with a quirky caption that read, "Looking at me looking at you".

This comes just days after, Mira Rajput shared a romantic love note for Shahid after Valentine's Day. In the previous post shared by her, the Jersey star looks dapper in a plain red t-shirt as he basks in the bright sunlight. Mira Rajput while posting the photo wondered how did she get so 'lucky' to have a 'handsome' husband like Shahid in her life. She articulated, "I love you. “Last bite for a handsome husband” My love for food got me the love of my life you think? #howdidigetsoluck." Check out the picture below:

The celebrity couple tied the knot back in the year 2015 in a private ceremony. At the time, the duo's love-cum-arrange love story became the major talk of the town. Just a year later the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016. Mira gave birth to their son Zain Kapoor two years later in September 2018. In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor was last seen sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Kabir Singh. He is now gearing up for the release of his sports drama flick, Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. The movie will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.