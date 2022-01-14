Last Updated:

Shahid Kapoor Reveals He's Mira Rajput's 'second Love', Says 'But I'm Ok With It'; Watch

Watch | Shahid Kapoor revealed that he was Mira Rajput's 'second love' and shared a glimpse of her 'first love.' says 'But I'm ok with it,' he wrote.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have been among the popular couples of Bollywood over the last few years. The pair is known for their loved-up posts on social media, but they also poke fun at each other regularly in some of their posts. A glimpse of this was the former clicking his wife without her knowledge and posting the light-hearted moment on Instagram.

While the actor showered his love on her, he also shared that he was her 'second love.' He credited Mira's mobile phone as her 'first love' and that he was okay playing second fiddle. Mira, however, denied the statement as they treated their fans to a fun-filled banter.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's fun-filled banter on social media on 'first love', 'second love'

Shahid posted a video from a cold location as he was dressed in a jacket and a beanie. In the video, Mira was sitting at a distance as the Haider star clicked a selfie video. Since she was browsing something on her phone, he made a kissing expression with his lips towards Mira.    

Shahid Kapoor joked that 'what she is staring at' was her 'first love'. The actor, however, said that he was fine being her 'second love' too. 'What to do, love is like that only', he wrote along with the words 'winter love.'

The video playing in the background was from Shahid's latest film Jersey, titled Maiyaa Mainu. 

Among those who love their bond, in the fun-filled moment, was Ishaan Khatter.  The Dhadak actor quipped 'awww' in one of the comments also jokingly asked Mira to straighten her back.

Mira, however, denied Shahid's claim and stated that he was her first love.

Shahid Kapoor on professional front

Meanwhile, the wait for Shahid Kapoor fans to see him on the big screen grows after his latest film Jersey was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID pandemic. The sports drama was earlier scheduled to release on December 31.

Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh, which had released in 2019. He has also started work on a web series, is directed by Raj & DK, and a film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

