Shahid Kapoor Flashes Wide Smile While Posing In Latest Post, Says 'The Light Is Inside'

Indian actor, Shahid Kapoor, recently shared a photo of himself on his Instagram handle. The photo which looks like it's from a photoshoot, sees Kapoor wearing a printed navy blue and cream coloured shirt along with similar matching pants. Kapoor can also be seen flashing a big smile while posing for the camera.

Shahid can also be seen flaunting slightly longer hair than usual in the picture. Shahid shared the photo with the caption, "The light is inside", referring to his happy face. Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram photo below -

Some more of Shahid Kapoor's photos on Instagram

A few days ago, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to surprise fans with some more shots from another photoshoot. The actor could be seen wearing formal attire. He shared two such pictures from the photoshoot with a black and white formal ensemble. He shared the post saying, "Stay sharp .. wait for it..."

The actor could be seen wearing a white shirt along with an undone black bow tie. The undone bow hung from his neck giving the actor a stylish yet elegant look. In the first picture, Shahid Kapoor poses with folded sleeves and opened buttons, in the next picture right after that Shahid is seen gazing away into the distance as he poses seated on a chair with the same attire. Take a look at some more of Shahid Kapoor's photos below - -

Shahid Kapoor's latest project

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the sports drama film Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name. The film also stars actors like Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Jersey, was written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is being presented by Allu Aravind while Aman Gill and Dil Raju are the producers. The film is slated to release on November 5. 2021. In addition, Shahid will also be seen in Raj and Krishna DK’s next untitled Prime Video original web series, making this Kapoor's digital debut on an OTT platform.

The actor also shared a picture with Raj and DK on his Instagram handle when he signed for the upcoming show. He wrote the caption "sandwich" as he could be seen sitting between the two directors. Take a look below.

Image - Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.