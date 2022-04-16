Shahid Kapoor Has Strong Reply To Fan On 'Jersey' Postponement; Shares Message To Producer

It's been over two years since Shahid Kapoor was last seen in a film. The film Kabir Singh was the biggest hit of his career, making fans more excited for his next one. He once again chose a Telugu film's remake, but the journey of the movie has not been the most smooth till now.

The film has faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and witnessed another postponement earlier this month. However, the actor is unaffected by the delays and expressed confidence about the project. He also shared that he told the producers that his fans were waiting for the film.

Shahid Kapoor reacts to Jersey postponement & message to the producers on the delays

Ahead of the film's release, Shahid held an 'ask me anything' session with his fans on Twitter. Naturally, some asked him about the multiple postponements for Jersey.

One of the questions asked to him was if he was disappointed when the movie got postponed again.

The Ishq Vishk star had a reference to the character he was playing in the film. The plot of Jersey revolves around a cricket player, who struggles for money after failing to make it big, and deciding to give his cricketing dreams another shot years after amid an unhappy marriage, to get a jersey for his son.

Shahid shared that his character Arjun Talwar also waited for 10 years to make an impact, so a wait of a few months could not dampen his spirit. The actor added that the wait will be 'worth it,'

Arjun talwar waited for over 10 years. So what’s a few months of wait. It will be worth it. 🙌💕 https://t.co/lkU4SN147Y — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 16, 2022

Another netizen asked why the film was postponed again as they were all waiting to watch it. Shahid stated that he told the same thing to the producers of the movie.

Maine bhi producer ko ye hi bola. https://t.co/8mYnorplZN — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 16, 2022

Jersey to finally release after over a year

The first release date for Jersey was August 2020, but most films of that year were pushed to the next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then announced that it would be releasing in November in 2021, and that too was pushed to December.

It was later announced that the film would be releasing on April 14. However, a few days before, it was announced that it would hit the theatres on April 22.

Jersey cast, director

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid's father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. The film has been written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also made the original Telugu film.