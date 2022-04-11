Last Updated:

Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' Release Date Postponed Again; Here's All You Need To Know

The release date of 'Jersey' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, has recently been postponed. Here's all you need to know.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Jersey release date

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor


Ahead of the release of the highly-awaited Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur-starrer film, Jersey, as the fans were eagerly awaiting to watch the film, a disappointing piece of news just arrived their way which revealed that the release of the movie has been postponed by a week.

Read further ahead to get all the information regarding the postponement of the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial sports drama film, Jersey

Jersey new release date unveiled 

The movie critic and analyst, Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter handle and revealed the news about the postponement of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movie, Jersey. In his tweet, he mentioned that the movie had been postponed by a week and will now arrive in cinemas on 22 April 2022. Adding to it, he also stated the stakeholders arrived at this decision late last night. 

READ | Amid 'Jersey' promotions, Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur accept Beyonce's drop challenge

It is a lesser-known fact that this isn't the first time that the release date of the film has been postponed as the film was first scheduled to be released on 28 August 2020 but got shifted ahead to 5 November 2022 due to the delay in production during the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie was later slated to release on 31 December 2021 but it was yet again postponed due to the sudden outbreak of Omicron. It was then scheduled for 14 April 2022. 

READ | Shahid Kapoor opens up about not releasing 'Jersey' on OTT: 'We took the right decision'

While sharing the news, film producer Aman Gill said, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

READ | Diego Maradona's daughter claims £4m 'Hand of God' jersey not the one her father wore

More about Jersey

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is the upcoming sports drama flick featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur essaying the lead role of Arjun Talwar and Vidya Talwar respectively. Other prominent actors in the film will include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others. 

READ | Anupam Kher feels delighted to meet Shahid Kapoor, wishes him good luck for 'Jersey'

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Jersey, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND