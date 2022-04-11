Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' Release Date Postponed Again; Here's All You Need To Know

Ahead of the release of the highly-awaited Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur-starrer film, Jersey, as the fans were eagerly awaiting to watch the film, a disappointing piece of news just arrived their way which revealed that the release of the movie has been postponed by a week.

Read further ahead to get all the information regarding the postponement of the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial sports drama film, Jersey.

Jersey new release date unveiled

The movie critic and analyst, Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter handle and revealed the news about the postponement of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movie, Jersey. In his tweet, he mentioned that the movie had been postponed by a week and will now arrive in cinemas on 22 April 2022. Adding to it, he also stated the stakeholders arrived at this decision late last night.

#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... #Jersey POSTPONED by one week... Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022... The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night. pic.twitter.com/7ZY5JU4zQV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

It is a lesser-known fact that this isn't the first time that the release date of the film has been postponed as the film was first scheduled to be released on 28 August 2020 but got shifted ahead to 5 November 2022 due to the delay in production during the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie was later slated to release on 31 December 2021 but it was yet again postponed due to the sudden outbreak of Omicron. It was then scheduled for 14 April 2022.

While sharing the news, film producer Aman Gill said, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

More about Jersey

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is the upcoming sports drama flick featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur essaying the lead role of Arjun Talwar and Vidya Talwar respectively. Other prominent actors in the film will include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor