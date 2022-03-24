Diana Penty Joins Shahid Kapoor For Ali Abbas Zafar's Untitled Film; Know Details

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with his forthcoming Ali Abbas Zafar's yet-to-be-titled film. Shahid has joined hands for the first time with the ace filmmaker and recently finished the shooting schedule of the same. Touted to be a crime-thriller, the film will reportedly see Shahid stepping into the shoes of a cop who is chasing drug lords across the city.

The Jersey actor is quite active on his social media and he keeps updating fans about the film. Reportedly, as Shahid Kapoor takes on the leading man's role, latest reports suggest that Cocktail fame Diana Penty will star opposite Shahid in the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Diana Penty to share screen space with Shahid Kapoor

As per a report by Pinkvilla, a close source to the development revealed the portal that Diana Penty has an important role in the Shahid Kapoor starrer film. Adding to this, the source said:

“Diana has a very strong role in the film, and was extremely happy to be a part of the project. Meanwhile, they have completed shooting for the film, and Ali has got busy with its post-production now”

Shahid Kapoor wraps filming for Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled film

A few days ago, director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his untitled film with some stunning pictures from the sets. The film which is believed to have been shot extensively abroad looks like high on action sequences with spellbound stunts.

Sharing the picture, the renowned director captioned the post as"Action has always been one of my Favourite genres and the thrill of making action movies onset is even a greater experience. Film Wrap, Thank you @shahidkapoor, and the entire team for making these last 6 months super fun. @ihimanshumehra @aazfilms @teamoffside @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @sunirkheterpal #gauravbose. (sic)"

Here take a look at his post:

(Image: @aliabbaszafar/@dianapenty/Instagram)