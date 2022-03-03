Shahid Kapoor, along with his entire family was recently seen enjoying the beautiful wedding ceremony of his half-sister Sanah Kapur. Sanah Kapur got hitched to actor Manoj and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in Mahabaleshwar in the presence of the bride and groom's close family and friends. Soon after their nuptials, Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture with Sanah and blessed the newlyweds with sunshine and good vibes.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture with his baby sister Sanah Kapur. In the photo, the brother-sister duo's love was evident as they smiled at the camera. Sanah Kapur wore a red and blue coloured lehenga, while the Jersey star donned a black sherwani. Sharing the happy picture, Shahid Kapoor wrote an emotional note about how his sister grew up too soon and now has become a bride. He wrote, "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter." "Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always," the actor added.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also attended the beautiful wedding ceremony of Sanah Kapur. Mira Rajut also took to her Instagram handle to wish Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa on their new beginnings. She shared two pictures of the gorgeous bride. In the caption, she wrote, "In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Sanah Kapur's wedding

Mira Rajput also shared a beautiful picture of her and Shahid Kapoor from the wedding. Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in black and white ethnic attire, which included a black kurta and jacket on white pyjama. On the other hand, Mira Rajput stunned in a white saree with silver accents. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse and accessorised her look with a pair of matching earrings. Sharing the photo, Mira Rajput added the song What Lovers Do by Maroon 5. In the caption, she added a white heart emoji. Shahid Kapoor's mother reacted to the photo and wrote, "Made for each other shining bright."

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor