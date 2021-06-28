Shahid Kapoor Is 'getting Back To The Pump', Flaunts Muscles In New Pic

Shahid Kapoor is among the active Bollywood celebrities on social media who keeps his fans updated about what he’s up to. The actor has recently shared a click from his gym on Instagram which gives a glimpse of him building up his physique. The actor is seen flaunting his muscular arms for the camera while posting a short note in the caption. The post took no time in yielding all kinds of excited reactions from fans, who heaped praises on his commitment towards putting on muscle.

Shahid Kapoor shares a peek into his pump

While most of what Shahid Kapoor posts on social media is related to his work and personal life, this picture is one of the rare ones from his workouts. The close-up picture has captured him sporting a skull cap with a sleeveless t-shirt, as he flaunted his arms for the camera with a sombre look on his face. He simply wrote in the caption, “Getting back to the #pump”. His fans expressed their excitement towards his physique, as they complimented on the muscle that he has built up, calling him a beast.

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen at the Mumbai airport with his wife Mira Kapoor, as the couple returned to the city from their trip to Delhi, according to DNA. They only had each other for company, as their children did not travel with them amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country. Both of them had reportedly followed all the safety protocols at the airport and were seen exiting with their masks on. Shahid is currently gearing up to star in Jersey, which is set to be released around Diwali on November 5. The film will witness him portraying the role of a cricketer, with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, which earned him wide praises for his intense portrayal of the titular character. He has worked in a long list of hit films during the course of his career. Some of the popular ones include Jab We Met, Padmaavat, Badmaash Company and many more.

