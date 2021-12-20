Shahid Kapoor Looks Royal In Blue As He Heads Out For 'Jersey' Promotions; See Pic

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his forthcoming highly-anticipated sports drama, Jersey. The film is a fruit of his two-and-a-half years worth of labour and it pledges a dramatic depiction of the rise and fall of an ambitious player. During his promotional events, the 40-year-old actor has been giving major fashion goals to his fans and followers.

Recently, the Padmaavat actor took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of stunning pictures from his latest photoshoot. In the snaps, he looks royal in a blue and white outfit.

Shahid Kapoor stuns in blue during Jersey promotion

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the actor dropped a series of pictures where he can be seen donning a printed navy blue shirt with a floral print blazer by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. Kapoor's hair is neatly made with a few strands hanging in front, while his beards are neatly trimmed, enhancing his look even more. He can be seen flashing an intense look as he stroke various poses for the camera.

As for the caption, Kapoor wrote, "Bleed blue! #jersey promotion chalu..." The Jab We Met star also added details about his stylist, makeup artist, designer and others. As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to express excitement for the film. A section of Insta users also called him 'handsome', and used adjectives like 'superb', 'stunning', 'dapper' and others.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film serves as the remake of the commercially successful and National award-winning Telugu film with the same name. The actor will essay the role of a retired cricketer, Arjun Raichand who goes through a tumultuous phase in his life as he contemplates returning to his lost passion, Cricket, for the sake of his family.

The 40-year-old actor underwent intense and rigorous training on the field to master the shots. He has been treating fans with behind-the-scenes pictures and videos. Earlier, he shared a glimpse into his training where he is seen practising day in and day out on the field despite experiencing pain and exhaustion. The video also shows that Shahid bursts his lips open after being hit by a season ball during practice. Sharing the same, he wrote, "This one has my BLOOD. #JerseyOfDreams." The movie will grace the theatres on December 31 this year.

