Shahid Kapoor Makes Public Request To Impress Wife Mira, Says 'typecast Hero In Need'

Shahid Kapoor on Sunday took to his social media to ask for a film project that allows him to "please" his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. Shahid wrote, "My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation please gimme something that allows me to please her."

He ended the note by saying, "#typecast hero in need!! Mira Kapoor I am committed to the cause." [sic] Mira Rajput shared his note and reacted with a David Rose (from popular series Schitt's Creek) GIF that said, "Unbelievable". Shahid Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey, a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

About Jersey

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son''s wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the 2019 original starring Nani, has also directed the Hindi version.

Tinnanauri said that he is relieved that the team could resume and complete shooting after seven months of a break due to the lockdown. "I’m now eagerly looking forward to be able to start the post-production work," he added. "Jersey" also featuring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, is being presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. Gill said he is grateful that the team could finish the movie amid the pandemic, without any compromises.

It’s a film wrap on #jersey.... 47 days of the shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each & everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk & doing what we all love. pic.twitter.com/KjXCNMOBlD — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 15, 2020

Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. #Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 15, 2020

As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunal0801 @amanthegill #srivenkateswaracreations — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 15, 2020

