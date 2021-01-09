Shahid Kapoor Starts Off 2021 With THIS Picture And Fans Cant Keep Calm; See Pic

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram handle treated fans of the actor with his first picture for the year 2021. In the image below, one can see that the Kabir Singh actor, as his fans have seen him doing in the very recent past, has posted a picture of him in which he is maintaining his expressionless intense face. The actor can be seen wearing a black vest along with minimal pieces of accessories in order to complete his entire look and one can also see that he is leaning on what looks like a red sedan. The latest addition to the list of Shahid Kapoor's photos can be found below as well as on his Instagram handle.

The Image:

The above image received love and adoration in the comment section. Some fans were seen leaving a handful of hearts and kisses, while a section of his fan following was seen praising his latest still. One starstruck Instagram user called the actor ''His Shahid''. The snippets of the comments can be found below.

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram handle, as of this writing, is followed by nearly 30 million users. Shahid Kapoor's photos help fans of the actor keep a track of the various developments in his life, either on the professional or personal front. Quite recently, it has been observed that the actor had been posting caption-less selfies of him against various kinds of backdrops. One image in particular, however, came with an inspirational thought that was presumably authored by the actor. Those pictures can be found below.

Shahid Kapoor's movies:

As far as Shahid Kapoor's movies of the past are concerned, the actor was last seen in films like Kabir Singh, an official Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. The actor, prior to the drama film, was seen in presentations like Udta Punjab, Batti Gul Meter Chaalu Rangoon and Shandaar, to name a few. The list of Shahid Kapoor's movies will find a new member in a sports drama film called Jersey, which is presumably in its post-production phase as of this writing.

