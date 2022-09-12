Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated his wife Mira Kapoor’s birthday at a Mumbai restaurant. The party was star-studded with some of the popular Bollywood celebrities along with the friends and family members of the power couple. While the fans were eager to get a sneak peek at Mira Kapoor’s birthday bash, Shahid recently dropped a video clip depicting their fun-filled birthday celebration including Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and others.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira groove to Sholay’s iconic song

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip giving his fans glimpses of Mira Kapoor’s latest birthday bash. The video depicted Shahid, his brother Ishaan Khatter, Mira Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu along with their close friends and family members dancing their hearts out on the floor. The video also featured the Jersey actor and others grooving to Sholay’s iconic song ‘Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge.’

Soon after the actor posted the video online, various celebrities and fans reacted to the same with love. One of the was Hrithik Roshan who took to the comments section and stated that the song was his favourite one. On the other hand, the fans were stunned to see the actor having a blast with his friends and family and dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments. Take a look.

Soon after the birthday bash ended, Mira Kapoor posted a note for her husband Shahid and thanked him for the party. She even revealed how she had the best time of her life while extending her gratitude to her friends who came down for the bash. She wrote, "I had the time of my life, and I’ve never felt this way before. The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember. I’m one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are. And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth. #anotherturnaroundthesun #28."

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor