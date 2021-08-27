Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Daughter Misha Turns Five; See Pics From Her Birthday

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput celebrated the fifth birthday of their older daughter Misha on August 26, 2021. The couple had a rainbow coloured cake for their elder one with some birthday confetti. It has been a while since the couple posted a photo of their daughter. On the occasion of her fifth birthday, the couple took to social media to share a photo of grown-up Misha.

Mira Rajput shares a grown-up photo of Misha

Taking to Instagram stories, Mira Rajput shared a photo of Misha post her birthday celebration. In the photo, Misha was seen wearing a printed dress with a pink dupatta. She also wore cat-eyed sunglasses and posed with a pout. In the story, the 26-year-old mum wrote, "Happy Birthday my little star." She also added a red heart emoticon and called Misha "Gal forever."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pen a heartfelt note for Misha

In a previous story, Mira Rajput also penned a heartfelt note for her five-year-old. She shared a blurred photo of Misha's rainbow cake and wrote, "Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy & reach for the stars and the rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord's Grace in abundance and love forever." Mira Rajput signed the note as "Mumma & Papa". Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed Misha on August 26, 2016. The couple is also parents to their son two-year-old son Zain Kapoor.

Mira Rajput's pre-birthday wish for Misha

Earlier this month Mira penned a pre-birthday note for Misha via Instagram. The mother-of-two shared how she wanted Misha to sleep in her arms before she grows up. In the caption, she wrote, "Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore ❤️On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep.. And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet 😇💕[sic]". Mira Rajput's fans showered their love on her post. One of the followers wrote, "No matter how old you get but sleeping in your mother's arm is the best thing in the whole damn world❤️[sic]".

(IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S FACEBOOK)