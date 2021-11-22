Shahid Kapoor Says 'It's Time' Before Sharing New 'Jersey' Poster Ahead Of Trailer Launch

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his sports drama film Jersey. Ahead of the movie's trailer launch, Kapoor shared a poster with the date and time of the trailer's release. The movie is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name and will also star Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur.

As he shared the poster, Shahid wrote that he has been waiting for almost two years.

Shahid Kapoor shares poster of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a poster of his upcoming movie Jersey. As he shared the poster, Shahid announced that the trailer of the movie would be releasing on Tuesday, November 23 at 5:30 pm. The actor via his Instagram wrote, "ITS TIME! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go."

The actor will play the role of Arjun Raichand, a thirty-six years old cricketer who stopped his cricketing career over ten years ago, now trying to play for the Indian team. The film was earlier scheduled to release on November 5 on the occasion of Diwali but was postponed due to production delay. The movie will now be theatrically released on December 31, 2021, coinciding with New Year. The movie also stars actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the romantic drama movie Kabir Singh. The movie was a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, it starred Shahid in a titular role as a surgeon who falls into self-destruction when his girlfriend, Preeti, played by Kiara Advani, breaks up with him. The movie was criticized for glamorizing misogyny and toxic masculinity but was successful at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Kapoor received praise for his performance in the movie.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor