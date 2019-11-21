Shahid Kapoor Talks About Mira Rajput Not Being 'out Of Place' In Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor stunned with fans after he disclosed his marriage with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple tied the knot in the same year, and ever since then, Shahid and Mira have been considered to be one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo has time and again surprised their fans by sharing their personal and professional whereabouts on social media. Mira Rajput has always cheered and stood by her husband during his achievements and projects in the industry, as revealed by Shahid in most of his interviews.

Shahid Kapoor opens up about Mira Rajput not feeling out of place in Bollywood

Mira Rajput Kapoor is often seen talking about her beau while interacting with the media. Surprisingly, in a recent interaction with a news daily, Shahid opened up about many things that he loves about his wife. Sharing his feelings about sensing that Mira Rajput would not feel out of place in the Bollywood industry, Shahid said he noticed a few things about Mira the very first time he met her. Shahid said he knew she was ready for the journey. Furthermore, Shahid also said that she was someone to whom people would get drawn easily. Additionally, he also said that he was happy she could do everything with confidence.

Earlier, while talking to an entertainment portal, Shahid Kapoor went on to reveal that Mira was a very sorted mom. Shahid was also questioned about her being young to parenthood. The Kabir Singh actor had a doting reply for the same. He said that his understanding about his wife was that she was always mature, else, she would not have been able to deal with all that was happening with her life, as she was just 21 when he got married to her. On the professional front, Shahid will next be seen in the official remake of Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur. On November 21, he took to his Instagram to share a video in which he was seen prepping up for his role. Have a look.

