Shahid Kapoor Reveals What Grabbed His Attention Towards Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor, who is busy shooting for the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey. Recently, in an interview, the actor spoke about his wife’s individuality and what drew his attention towards her. Shahid said Mira never had any connection with anyone from Bollywood. The actor realised that on the first day when they got done with all the rituals and stepped out for some pictures. Shahid said that he remembers that looking back at the wedding day when he looked at her, he knew that she has her individuality.

The actor further added that later when the two came to Mumbai and hosted a small party for friends from the film industry, Mira seemed extremely comfortable. He said that Mira does not feel the need to change or adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. Mira has never tried to be someone else and that is a great thing about her. He always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person.

Shahid on his success with Kabir Singh

On the love and appreciation that Shahid Kapoor received for the film Kabir Singh, the actor said that he feels relieved because he was waiting for an extremely successful film for a long time. He also feels undeserving, because Shahid does not think that any actor can ever work so hard to get that kind of love alone after a film does this kind of business.

He also said that when he saw the Friday, Saturday and Sunday collections, he was very happy as he felt that they deserved it. But when the Monday collections came in, which was the highest non-holiday Monday in the history of Indian cinema, that was when it hit him that it had nothing to do with him. It went beyond anything that could be justified through any amount of work. He believes that was destiny and therefore he could not take complete credit for it.

