Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Not Releasing 'Jersey' On OTT: 'We Took The Right Decision'

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about the firm decision of sticking with the theatrical release for his passion project, Jersey, despite facing postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled for December 31, 2021, release, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial was forced to postpone after witnessing a major spike in Omicron cases that came with strict curbs and restrictions.

Alongside Jersey, several other big-budgeted films had to reschedule their theatrical release. During those months, the entertainment industry witnessed films and series enjoying massive success on the OTT space. However, the makers of Jersey as well as the actor remained strong on the decision to release the movie on the big screen.

Shahid Kapoor on not releasing Jersey on OTT

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 41-year-old revealed that the decision of postponing Jersey from its original release date last year was taken after agreeing that they did not want to present the film to the people 'when the mood of the nation was not right'. The decision also came after taking into account the 'long term prospect' of Jersey which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Kapoor also believed that the producers took the 'right decision'.

Considering how the box office is blooming over the past few months with blockbuster hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and more, Kapoor opined that it is 'great' to see people returning to theatres. He further admitted that Jersey received several offers from OTT platforms over the months, however, the makers decided against it as they are 'confident of what we have made'.

Additionally, he said that the film was made with the intent of viewing it on the big screen and the 'emotionality of the film' makes it best to watch it with a group of people. He also appeared relieved over the end of the Omicron wave and revealed that it was a 'tough period' with the producers' money at stake. Lastly, he expressed his excitement for the film's release by stating, ''We are now ready, with full power''.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film follows the story of a sportsperson deciding to follow his dream while navigating his tumultuous relationship as a father and a husband. The film will be released on April 14, 2022.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MRUNALTHAKUR