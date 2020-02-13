Shahid Kapoor & Other Celebs Pour In Support After Irrfan Khan's Emotional Video

Just recently Irrfan Khan shared a heartfelt message ahead of the Angrezi Medium's trailer launch. The actor shared an emotional message informing his fans that he won't be able to join the promotions of his film due to some health issues and asked them to wait for him.

Soon after the video was released, wishes and support started pouring for the star, not only from his fans but also from a lot of celebrities.

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

Voiced by Irrfan, the video features multiple stills from the film. The actor is currently undergoing treatment for cancer and said in the video that though he was looking forward to promoting the film, he hopes that the audiences enjoy it and wait for his return. Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and went abroad for the treatment.

Take a look at a few messages of the celebrities

Shahid Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan

This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you 🤗 https://t.co/q7xYjJuwBg — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 12, 2020

Varun Dhawan

This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir https://t.co/MfuWErAEfo and we are waiting for u — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Yami Gautam

Dear Irrfan Sir, you have always reinstated our believe ,our faith ,in nothing but in our own talent & working with resilience ! Your message has our hearts brimming with emotions !We all wishing you a speedy recovery & can’t wait to watch you onscreen 😇 https://t.co/YojckA5skj — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 12, 2020

Vipul Sharma

Yes Irrfan the whole world is waiting for you. #AngreziMedium is already special. Very very special. Miss you a lots brother. https://t.co/PJMOKOKSGR — Vipin Sharma 🇨🇦🎥🇮🇳 (@sharmamatvipin) February 12, 2020

About the film

Angrezi Medium is set to hit the screens on March 20, 2020. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is a spin-off of the earlier version, Hindi Medium, that starred Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Amrita Singh.

