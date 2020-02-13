The Debate
Shahid Kapoor & Other Celebs Pour In Support After Irrfan Khan's Emotional Video

Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan recently shared a heartfelt video ahead of the 'Angrezi Medium' trailer launch. A lot of celebrities poured in support for him post the message.

shahid kapoor

Just recently Irrfan Khan shared a heartfelt message ahead of the Angrezi Medium's trailer launch. The actor shared an emotional message informing his fans that he won't be able to join the promotions of his film due to some health issues and asked them to wait for him.

Soon after the video was released, wishes and support started pouring for the star, not only from his fans but also from a lot of celebrities. 

Celebrities pour in support post Irrfan Khan's heartfelt message ahead of Angrezi Medium's trailer launch 

Voiced by Irrfan, the video features multiple stills from the film. The actor is currently undergoing treatment for cancer and said in the video that though he was looking forward to promoting the film, he hopes that the audiences enjoy it and wait for his return. Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and went abroad for the treatment.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan To Miss 'Angrezi Medium' Promotions; Shares Heartfelt Message

Take a look at a few messages of the celebrities

Shahid Kapoor

 Hrithik Roshan

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Deletes An Unseen Still From Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium'

Varun Dhawan 

Yami Gautam 

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's Stunning NET WORTH just Goes To Show How Well Talent Is Paid

Vipul Sharma 

About the film

Angrezi Medium is set to hit the screens on March 20, 2020. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is a spin-off of the earlier version, Hindi Medium, that starred Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Amrita Singh. 

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor Shares His Super Cool Workout Video, Fans Find It Hilarious

 

 

Published:
