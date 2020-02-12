Irrfan Khan To Miss 'Angrezi Medium' Promotions; Shares Heartfelt Message

The makers of Angrezi Medium have recently released the much-awaited first look poster of Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer. Along with the poster of the film, the makers have also shared a video of Irrfan Khan’s heartfelt message ahead of the release of the Angrezi Medium trailer. While the first look poster starring Irrfan and Radhika is too cute to miss, the actor's message is endearing and will bring you tears of joy.

In the video, Irrfan Khan goes on to explain how his film, Angrezi Medium extremely special to him. In the video, Irrfan seems to have hinted how he may have to skip the movie promotions. He also revealed that he has 'some unwanted member in his body' which may not allow him to go on a promotional spree.

In the video, Irrfan has beautifully yet painfully explained the infamous quote, "When life has given you lemons, you make lemonade." He explained that to say it seems pretty cool but when it actually happens it is very difficult to make lemonade out of the lemons that life gives. He also said that one does not have a choice other than being positive when tough times are ahead. And he, along with his co-stars have made this film with great positivity.

He also revealed that Angrezi Medium is a film that will make the audience laugh, cry, and maybe make them laugh again. Towards the end, Irrfan said something that may give fans goosebumps. He said, "Wait for me." Along with Irrfan’s sweet message, the video gives a few glimpses of a few scenes from the much-awaited movie.

Also read | Irrfan Khan's Upcoming Movies That Are Highly-Anticipated Due To The Actor's Return

The first look poster of Angrezi Medium showcases Irrfan Khan dressed as a royal guard and Radhika Madan hugging Irrfan Khan in a simple avatar as she wears a brown coloured salwar kameez with a school bag on her shoulder. The background gives a ruled page effect where behind lies the Bigg Ben and a few places in London. On top of Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan on the poster are the London telephone booth, the red double-decker bus, a scooter, London bridge and a graduation hat. Check out the first poster along with Irrfan khan’s heartfelt message below.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s Look From Angrezi Medium Revealed; Check It Out

Also read | Irrfan Khan Birthday: Five Films Where He Played The Role Of A Character Actor

Also read | 'Madaari', 'Qarib Qarib Single' & Other Films Of Irrfan Khan With 7+ IMDb Ratings

Image courtesy: Radhika Madan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.