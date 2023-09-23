Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Didn't Charge A Penny For Haider: They Couldn't Afford Me

Shahid Kapoor recently revealed that he did not charge any money for his 2014 film Haider. In an interview with Film Companion, the Farzi actor also shared that he was the only one who worked for free in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial. The movie also featured Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Shraddha Kapoor in prominent roles.

3 things you need to know

Haider is the modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet.

It is also based on Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night.

Shahid Kapoor said that he did not charge any penny as the makers could not afford him.

Shahid Kapoor explains why he did not take money for Haider

During the interview, Shahid Kapoor shared that he did not take any money for Vishal's Haider and said, "I’m the only one who did it for free." The Bloody Daddy actor said that his remuneration was quite high and way beyond the budget of the film. "They couldn’t afford me. They said if they had to pay me, then the budget of the film wouldn’t get sanctioned because it was a very experimental subject. They really didn’t know if it would land at all but it was a very compelling kind of product to make and so I said, ‘Yeah, I will do it for free,'" he added.

(Shahid Kapoor shares he did not take any money for Haider | Image: X)

Shahid Kapoor on doing other films for free

During the interview, Shahid Kapoor was also asked if he had done any other movie for free as well. Responding to the question, he said that Haider was an exception. "It was only time I did it. It just happened at that time. I said, ‘Yeah let’s do it, it’s okay,'" he said. The actor then laughed and said, "Ghar bhi chalana hai (I have to take care of my household as well)."