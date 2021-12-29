Shahid Kapoor Reveals Wife Mira's Reaction To His Kissing Scenes With Female Co-stars

The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, recently invited the Jersey movie cast on their show consisting of prominent actors namely Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. As the duo interacted with the TKSS team, they left the audience in splits with their crazy comic timing. The audience laughed out loud when Kapil Sharma asked Shahid Kapoor about his wife Mira's reaction to his kissing scenes in the film. Here's how the actor reacted.

Shahid Kapoor on wife Mira's reaction to kissing scenes

Ahead of the release of the highly awaited film, Jersey, which was recently postponed due to the Omicron surge, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. While the actors had hilarious conversations on many topics with the artists on the show, an epic response by Shahid Kapoor to Kapil Sharam stole the show.

As Shahid Kapoor went to the Maldives with his wife on a vacation, Kapil Sharma teased the actor by asking whether the trip was compensation for performing kissing scenes with his co-stars in the movie. He even asked the actor whether he performed the kissing scenes with passion or only because it is written in the script. In response to Kapil Sharma's question, Shahid Kapoor first stated that he needed to add some passion to the kiss and further mentioned how he thought his wife Mira wished that he should not get a scene with a girl and should opt for male-oriented movies where there is only a man in the film and the story was revolving around him.

Later during the episode, Shahid Kapoor also opened up about how his daughter, Misha calls him at any time she wants and never waits for Mira or anyone else to help her dial his number. Adding to it, he also revealed how talking to her was the best feeling for him in the entire world.

Jersey cast

The movie is the remake of the 2019 Telugu movie in the same name and will feature Shahid Kapoor as Arjun Talwar, Mrunal Thakur as Vidhya Talwar, Pankaj Kapur as Arjun's coach, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergill, Ronit Kamra as Karan "Kittu" Talwar, Shishir Sharma as Atul, among others. The movie was set for a theatrical release on 31 December 2021 but it was postponed due to the Omicron variant spread.

Image: Instagram/@tksshowofficial