Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Action Film 'Bull' Gets Release Date; Check Details

Shahid Kapoor is all set to collaborate with producer Bhushan Kumar and star in his next film, Bull. The film recently got a release date, which was revealed to be April 7, 2023, by Taran Adarsh. The film will be based on the life of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara and will be set in the 1980s.

Shahid Kapoor's Bull release date finally out

Shahid Kapoor has several films in the pipeline, one of them being Bull, which is touted to be an action flick. The film will be bankrolled by T-Series, in collaboration with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The film will get its release on April 7, 2023, and will go on floors next year.

According to a media statement, the actor expressed his excitement about the project and stated that it was a privilege to be stepping into the role of a paratrooper who leads his team through a 'historic and selfless mission'. He said, "It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour."

The film will revolve around the real events that took place in the life of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who was in charge of 'Operation Cactus' in the Maldives. The Maldivian forces were aided by their Indian counterparts to take back the charge of their country after a coup attempt was made by Abdullah Luthufi, a businessman, and his men along with one of Sri Lanka's Tamil secessionist organisation mercenaries. Although more details about the film and Shahid Kapoor's character have been revealed yet, fans are excited to see Kapoor take on an all-new avatar.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor