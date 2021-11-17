Last Updated:

Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Action Film 'Bull' Gets Release Date; Check Details

Shahid Kapoor is all set to collaborate with producer Bhushan Kumar and star in his next film, 'Bull', which is touted to be an action flick.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Bull

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor


Shahid Kapoor is all set to collaborate with producer Bhushan Kumar and star in his next film, Bull. The film recently got a release date, which was revealed to be April 7, 2023, by Taran Adarsh. The film will be based on the life of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara and will be set in the 1980s.

Shahid Kapoor's Bull release date finally out

Shahid Kapoor has several films in the pipeline, one of them being Bull, which is touted to be an action flick. The film will be bankrolled by T-Series, in collaboration with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The film will get its release on April 7, 2023, and will go on floors next year.

According to a media statement, the actor expressed his excitement about the project and stated that it was a privilege to be stepping into the role of a paratrooper who leads his team through a 'historic and selfless mission'. He said, "It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour."

READ | Shahid Kapoor is in 'big trouble' after he asks wife Mira about her pillow arrangement

The film will revolve around the real events that took place in the life of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who was in charge of 'Operation Cactus' in the Maldives. The Maldivian forces were aided by their Indian counterparts to take back the charge of their country after a coup attempt was made by Abdullah Luthufi, a businessman, and his men along with one of Sri Lanka's Tamil secessionist organisation mercenaries. Although more details about the film and Shahid Kapoor's character have been revealed yet, fans are excited to see Kapoor take on an all-new avatar.

READ | Mira Rajput reveals she was 7 when Shahid Kapoor's debut film 'Ishq Vishq' released

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

READ | 'Blood, crime & action': Shahid Kapoor begins shoot of next action thriller with Ali Abbas
READ | Kiara Advani's co-star Shahid Kapoor praises her in new film 'Govinda Naam Mera' poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Bull, Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com