Shahid Kapoor Shares New Filtered Selfie; Wife Mira Rajput Compares Him To Kylie Jenner

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor often make appearances on each other Instagram profiles. Their appearances are not only in photos but in each other's comment section as well. While Shahid Kapoor was recently experimenting with some Instagram filters, Mira Rajput dropped a hilarious comment on his latest post.

Mira Rajput reacts to Shahid Kapoor's latest selfie

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a filtered selfie from his car. The actor was seen donning a black sleeveless t-shirt with a silver chain on his neck. In the caption, the Kabir Singh actor wrote, "Ain’t no darkness that kills your inner light.". The new selfie of Shahid caught his wife, Mira Rajput's, attention. Mira Rajput Kapoor reacted to the photo and wrote a hilarious comment. She compared the Kabir Singh actor with one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie Jenner, and wrote, "Hi Kylie". Shahid Kapoor's fans also showered him with love and compliments. One of his fans wrote, "Luv u so much sir😍😍😍" while another one commented, "Hottest".

Shahid Kapoor reminisces about playing cricket on the sets of Jersey

Earlier on Friday, Shahid Kapoor was reminiscing about his time on the sets of his upcoming film Jersey. The actor shared a slow-motion video of him playing cricket in a grey outfit. He also wore a cap, pair of goggles, and shoes to complete his look. The Jab We Met actor used a plastic chare in the place of stumps. In the background, the actor added Jersey Title Theme by Anirudh Ravichander. The actor wrote, "Played some cricket after almost a year of being on #jersey sets. #majormissing". Shahid Kapoor's fans showered him with red heart and fire emojis. The video garnered over 640 thousand views.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani. The actor will now star in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey. The actor for the first time will share the screen with Mrunal Thakur. Moreover, Shahid is currently shooting for Raj and DK's untitled web series. the series would mark Shahid Kapoor's digital debut.

IMAGE: SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.