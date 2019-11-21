Shahid Kapoor: Some Of The Actor's Most Underrated Performances In Films

Shahid Kapoor was praised for his phenomenal acting in the recently released movie Kabir Singh which was a massive hit. However, the actor has always managed to produce gems in the past as well. Apart from this major success, there are many other movies by Shahid in which he has given a commendable performance. Here are a few of his underrated performances from the past.

Underrated Performances of Shahid Kapoor

Rangoon

The 2017 film Rangoon was a box office disaster and didn’t manage to get in massive numbers. However, the character played by Shahid in the film was spot on and he managed to immerse himself into his role. The Vishal Bhardwaj film was set in the time period of World War II and focused on a despicable love triangle between the three main characters.

Paathshaala

Paathshaala was a movie that spoke about the Indian education system and shed light on its shortcomings. Shahid Kapoor was seen in a very humble and heartwarming role. He was spectacular and convincing in his character. He was incredible in his dance as well and though the movie went unnoticed, his acting was something that really connected with everyone who watched the film.

Vivah

Vivah, a romantic drama film written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, was released in 2006. It was also the fourth film to feature Shahid Kapoor alongside Amrita Rao. Shahid did receive praise from critics for his performance in the film. He earned himself a nomination for best actor at Screen awards for this film.

Fida

The Ken Ghosh-directed film Fida starring Shahid, Fardeen Khan, and Kareena Kapoor also featured a fine performance by Shahid Kapoor. His role in the film was vital and he made his screen presence felt each time he made an appearance. The role of Jai Malhotra was played well by Shahid Kapoor and it is today widely considered by fans and critics as one of his most under-appreciated performances.

