Shahid Kapoor Sports New Look As He Enjoys 'Punjab Ki Thand'; See Picture

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying the cold weather of Punjab making fans wonder if he is shooting for another project. Kapoor took to his Instagram and dropped photos as he sported a clean shaved look and wrote that he was enjoying 'Punjab Ki Thand'. The actor's latest big-screen outing Jersey was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases that resulted in several states shutting down cinema halls.

Shahid Kapoor sports new look

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared a new look, the Kabir Singh ditched his moustache for a clean shaved look. As he shared the photo the actor said that he was enjoying the cold weather of Punjab and wrote, "Punjab di thand" with a heart emoticon. He also shared a picture on his Instagram story as he wore a black leather jacket.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey postponed

Shahid Kapoor's latest movie Jersey, which was initially scheduled to release on December 31, 2021 was postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases in India. The makers of the sports film released a statement and announced that the release date of the movie has been postponed. The makers have yet to reveal the new release date of Jersey. Their statement read-

"In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey."

This would be the second time that the Shahid Kapoor starrer movie has been postponed, earlier the movie was scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020. The movie had been postponed back then due to a delay in production owing to the pandemic. Jersey is a sports drama film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title that featured actor Nani in the lead role. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead role alongside Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor